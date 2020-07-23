Mohave County animal shelter to host adoption event

KINGMAN – Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Kingman’s PetSmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in an attempt to find forever homes for their dogs, like was recently the case for 4-month-old Jiffy. Found on the side of the road with her head stuck in a peanut butter jar, the dog recently made her way to the shelter thanks to some Good Samaritans. Her paws had rough spots from being on the road for an extended period of time, but she was otherwise in good health.

Jiffy was taken to Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic so she would be available for adoption at an upcoming event, which happened to be where she found her forever home.

“She had a few people looking at her throughout the morning but early afternoon ‘her family’ arrived,” Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter wrote in a news release. “They had an appointment at the shelter to look at another dog but decided to pop in to PetSmart and see who was there. Jiffy was a perfect fit for the family with two young boys and a baby.”

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will be back at PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with dogs available for adoption. Cats and kittens from the shelter are at PetSmart every day.

Adoption fees for all animals include spay-neuter, current vaccinations and microchips for dogs and puppies. All animals receive a free exam from the adopter’s choice of veterinarian in Kingman.

Adoptions come with a coupon book from PetSmart with more than $400 in discounts including a free bag of food and training sessions.

Puppies and small dogs cost $125, and dogs 1 year and more than 30 pounds cost $62.50. The adoption fee for cats and kittens is $65.

Donations are always needed so FOMCAS will be able to continue to help the shelter provide life-saving procedures for the abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats in their care.

Funds are also used to transport animals to no-kill rescues and subsidize adoptions of larger dogs when the shelter becomes crowded.

Donations can be sent to www.friendsofmcas.org/ or by mail to FOMCAS PO Box 1224, Kingman, AZ, 86402.

All donations to the organization are tax deductible and come with a receipt.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter