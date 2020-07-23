Mohave County Superior Court ‘Zooms’ to the forefront of jury selection innovation

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed numerous challenges for all sorts of businesses, schools and organizations, and Mohave County Superior Court is no exception. But thanks to some innovation, trials have resumed in the more-than-100-year-old courthouse.

Arizona jury trials were suspended toward the beginning of April because of the pandemic, explained Christina Spurlock, clerk of superior court deputy director. “When that happened, we were doing three jury trials a week on average, and so that put a huge backlog on cases,” she said.

Averaging three jury trials a week, of course, means that the process of jury selection had to be completed three times. Spurlock said the court typically summons approximately 60 people for each, though that number depends on the trial, which posed complications for an older courthouse with smaller court rooms.

“There’s no way to put 60 people in one courtroom and give them the 6-feet-apart social distancing,” Spurlock said. “We’re working out of a courthouse that’s over 100 years old, so our courtrooms aren’t exactly spacious.”

And that 60 figure doesn’t even take into account the presence of attorneys, court staff, and family members of victims and defendants. With insufficient room for jury empanelment and a backlog of cases, staff had to get creative. Thankfully, Spurlock said, Mohave County Superior Court didn’t have to start at a technological square one. “We have a great IT department, and so they are always good about making sure our courtrooms are upgraded with technology,” she said. “I think because we’ve been so proactive in doing that throughout the years, it’s really helped us prepare for this.”

The solution provided by staff, one of a unique nature to at least the process of jury selection, was to utilize Zoom, a video conference platform. While the court utilizes a wide range of technology in its proceedings, that has not historically extended to jury selection.

“I think other courts have tried to use Zoom for bench trials and some civil matters, but when it comes to jury selection, we are always happy to take the baton and try new things and be innovative,” Spurlock said. “We have a great team that allows us to push forward with those things and tackle those projects.”

Potential jurors typically receive summons two weeks prior to the associated trial. In the past, those prospective jurors had to show up to the courthouse in person to begin the jury selection process. There, attorneys ask questions of those in attendance to select a jury.

But now jurors for Mohave County Superior Court can engage in that process from their homes should they choose, resulting in savings of time for themselves, as well as money for the court.

“With jurors not coming in person, certainly a good portion of them appearing by Zoom for jury selection, that was a cost savings to the county because normally when jurors do come to serve we have to pay them their mileage to drive to the courthouse,” Spurlock explained. “If they’re appearing by Zoom, we don’t have to do that.”

Spurlock believes that a lot of community members wish to perform their civic duty by sitting on a jury, but noted that traveling to the courthouse for jury selection is difficult for some. However, with the integration of Zoom, those individuals can now participate. Spurlock did note that while jury selection can take place via Zoom, jurors need to appear in person for trials.

Mohave County Superior Court was sure to test out its utilization of Zoom prior to trials resuming after an approximate three-month hiatus. Spurlock said mock jury trials were conducted with volunteer participants to ensure the process ran smoothly. With everything going off without a hitch, Zoom was first used by the court for jury selection in association with the July trial of Sunday Kunkushi, who was subsequently found guilty of possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale, according to Spurlock.

Of the 35 prospective jurors summoned, 25 chose to appear in person while 10 appeared via Zoom. Those appearing in person reported to the old Department of Economic Security building, 301 Pine St., for check-in, which allowed for adequate social distancing, the court wrote in a news release.

That same release noted that the process was not slowed down by the use of Zoom, and that the trial’s presiding judge, Judge Billy Sipe, had his jury selected and seated before noon.

“I did not hear any negative feedback from any of the participants in the trial,” Spurlock said. “We did send out questionnaires to our jurors that served after the fact, and there was no negative feedback from any of the jurors.”