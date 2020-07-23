Obituary | Betty Jo Viklund

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Jo Viklund, loving mother and friend to all who knew her, on July 19, 2020.

Betty was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Salina, Utah to George and Josephine (Larson) Dennison. She attended Page High School in Arizona and later Utah Valley University.

In her younger years, Betty was a “Jack of all Trades.” She was a woman of many talents, from hairdressing to automotive repair, she could do it all! She was a dedicated employee, working for various companies throughout the years, two of which, both Geneva State as a pipefitter and later Tucker Housewares, she remained until each company closed.

Betty was an exceptional mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She will forever be remembered by brother, Dallon Dennison of Flagstaff, AZ; sister, Glenda Sue Grange; sons, Lonny and Darron (Kelli) Morgan; and daughter, Ellie Bullock. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private services were held at Mohave Memorial Funeral Home.