Obituary | Betty Jo Viklund
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Jo Viklund, loving mother and friend to all who knew her, on July 19, 2020.
Betty was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Salina, Utah to George and Josephine (Larson) Dennison. She attended Page High School in Arizona and later Utah Valley University.
In her younger years, Betty was a “Jack of all Trades.” She was a woman of many talents, from hairdressing to automotive repair, she could do it all! She was a dedicated employee, working for various companies throughout the years, two of which, both Geneva State as a pipefitter and later Tucker Housewares, she remained until each company closed.
Betty was an exceptional mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She will forever be remembered by brother, Dallon Dennison of Flagstaff, AZ; sister, Glenda Sue Grange; sons, Lonny and Darron (Kelli) Morgan; and daughter, Ellie Bullock. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private services were held at Mohave Memorial Funeral Home.
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Unmasked: Kingman protesters demand end to face mask requirement
- Kingman area suffers 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman area student organizes protest July 25 to reopen schools for in-class instruction
- Search warrant results in the arrest of six individuals in Topock
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Mohave County health department to attack backlog in COVID-19 case investigations
- Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas
- COVID-19 claims 7 more Mohave County residents
- County Supervisors won’t act against restaurants breaking governor’s COVID-19 orders
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: