OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 24
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Laura Jean Parks

Laura Jean Parks

Laura Jean Parks

Originally Published: July 23, 2020 6:44 p.m.

Laura Jean Parks passed away peacefully in her home in Greenbriar Cove (Union Grove), Alabama in June 2020. Beginning life as ‘Lolly’ Jean Parks in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1949, she was the daughter of Betty Jean Parks and Charles Parks. Laura lived a defiantly full life. Despite multiple doctors throughout her life giving her slim survival chances, she lived to the age of 70 years old. Though she was labeled a poor math student as a child, she later obtained a master’s degree in education from Michigan State and became a math teacher. Laura was a tough, smart, and independent woman who lived and died on her own terms, appreciating every coming day. She met a lifetime of challenges with grace and determination. Striving to live a rich life, she was an earnest student, free-spirited hippy, loving wife and mother, career woman, and advocate for others. She was loved deeply and will be missed by her daughter, Meghan Curry; late husband, Keith Curry; sister, Sarah Parks; brother, Dave Parks; niece, Jessie Troxler; and many friends throughout the country. A celebration of Laura’s life will be held in her home in Alabama later in 2020.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Keith A. Curry
Obituary | Billie Jean Griffith
Obituary | Virginia Faye Payne
Obituary: Cecil Groves
Obituary | Darci Marie Rubio

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State