Obituary | Laura Jean Parks

Laura Jean Parks passed away peacefully in her home in Greenbriar Cove (Union Grove), Alabama in June 2020. Beginning life as ‘Lolly’ Jean Parks in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1949, she was the daughter of Betty Jean Parks and Charles Parks. Laura lived a defiantly full life. Despite multiple doctors throughout her life giving her slim survival chances, she lived to the age of 70 years old. Though she was labeled a poor math student as a child, she later obtained a master’s degree in education from Michigan State and became a math teacher. Laura was a tough, smart, and independent woman who lived and died on her own terms, appreciating every coming day. She met a lifetime of challenges with grace and determination. Striving to live a rich life, she was an earnest student, free-spirited hippy, loving wife and mother, career woman, and advocate for others. She was loved deeply and will be missed by her daughter, Meghan Curry; late husband, Keith Curry; sister, Sarah Parks; brother, Dave Parks; niece, Jessie Troxler; and many friends throughout the country. A celebration of Laura’s life will be held in her home in Alabama later in 2020.