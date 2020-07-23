OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 24
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Michael B. Miner

Michael B. Miner

Michael B. Miner

Originally Published: July 23, 2020 6:43 p.m.

In Loving Memory of

Michael B. Miner

April 18, 1954 – June 30, 2020

Michael is survived by his wife, Gayla; sons, Jerry Cope, Steven (Nick) Cope, and Michael Stevens Miner of Michigan; daughter, Lisa Young of Florida; and his sister, Melissa Thane of Bryan, Texas.

Michael drove river boats during his eight years in the Navy, after which he spent 20 years in the fire service in Coachella Valley. He moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2003 and soon got into children’s services, finding adoptive families and foster care for children in need. He got along great with these wonderful families for 13 years.

Michael finished up his careers with “Puppies” from Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. They were in PetSmart for adoption or were transported to other facilities. He loved his work. Michael will forever be missed.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Jerry Edward Pender
Obituary: Frank Bender
Obituary: Jerry R. Hunt
Obituary: Richard Riccardi
Obituary | Barry Weathers

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State