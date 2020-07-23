Obituary | Michael B. Miner

In Loving Memory of

Michael B. Miner

April 18, 1954 – June 30, 2020

Michael is survived by his wife, Gayla; sons, Jerry Cope, Steven (Nick) Cope, and Michael Stevens Miner of Michigan; daughter, Lisa Young of Florida; and his sister, Melissa Thane of Bryan, Texas.

Michael drove river boats during his eight years in the Navy, after which he spent 20 years in the fire service in Coachella Valley. He moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2003 and soon got into children’s services, finding adoptive families and foster care for children in need. He got along great with these wonderful families for 13 years.

Michael finished up his careers with “Puppies” from Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. They were in PetSmart for adoption or were transported to other facilities. He loved his work. Michael will forever be missed.