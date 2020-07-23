Obituary | Naoma Gail Lytle

Naoma Gail Lytle, 43, of Canyon, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by family that loved her dearly. She was born June 20, 1977 in Nogales, Arizona to Debra Lynn Lytle and Richard Wayne Russell.

Naoma was a free spirit individual that loved to travel and see her family, which she loved fiercely. She enjoyed numerous hobbies inspired by her creative genius. She loved her dogs and any animal in need at any time. She loved to sit and have conversations with anyone who was willing to listen. Those who knew Naoma, understood just how beautiful her soul was.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Wayne Russell; uncle, Thomas Lytle; and cousin, Justin Lytle.

She is survived by husband Shane Barnett; two sons, Manuel Monteiro (Morgan) and Austin Monteiro; two grandsons, Kyan Shane and Bentley Ryan Monteiro; mother, Debra Lynn Warren; stepfather, John Warren; stepmother, Denise Russell; great-grandmother, Billie McGriff; grandparents, Tom and Judy Lytle; grandmother, Sheila Warren; sisters, Sarah Warren (Keith) and Kathleen Meschberger; brothers, Brent and Jacob Russell; uncles, David Lytle, Shannon Lytle, AND Darryl Lytle (Elizabeth); aunt, Lori Lytle; cousins, Michael, James, Joseph, Jacob (Brittney), Joshua, Morgan Lytle and Erica Fowler (Drew); and numerous other family and friends.

The family has decided to hold private memorial services in the near future.