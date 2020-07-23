OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 24
Owner of dog left in vehicle in Fort Mohave cited for cruelty

A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues a hot dog from a hot car outside of a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave on Tuesday, July 21. (MCSO photo)

A Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputy rescues a hot dog from a hot car outside of a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave on Tuesday, July 21. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 23, 2020 5:02 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:04 PM

KINGMAN – At 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave for a dog barking inside a vehicle.

Witnesses reported the dog barking loudly, with the window cracked a small amount. The temperature outside was 110 degrees, MCSO wrote in a news release.

Deputies were about to break a window in the vehicle to retrieve the dog when the owner exited the store and unlocked his vehicle so the dog could be treated for heat-related illness.

Deputies reported the dog was in distress and in “pretty bad shape.” The owner was cited for cruelty to animals.

“There is never an acceptable reason to leave your dog inside a vehicle with no air conditioning when it is this hot outside. Even in cooler weather, the inside of a car may be as much as 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature,” MCSO wrote. “A shady parking spot, bowl of water or even an open window are insufficient measures to counteract the deadly effects of these temperatures.”

Information provided by MCSO

