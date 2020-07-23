Owner of dog left in vehicle in Fort Mohave cited for cruelty
Updated as of Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:04 PM
KINGMAN – At 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in Fort Mohave for a dog barking inside a vehicle.
Witnesses reported the dog barking loudly, with the window cracked a small amount. The temperature outside was 110 degrees, MCSO wrote in a news release.
Deputies were about to break a window in the vehicle to retrieve the dog when the owner exited the store and unlocked his vehicle so the dog could be treated for heat-related illness.
Deputies reported the dog was in distress and in “pretty bad shape.” The owner was cited for cruelty to animals.
“There is never an acceptable reason to leave your dog inside a vehicle with no air conditioning when it is this hot outside. Even in cooler weather, the inside of a car may be as much as 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature,” MCSO wrote. “A shady parking spot, bowl of water or even an open window are insufficient measures to counteract the deadly effects of these temperatures.”
Information provided by MCSO
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Unmasked: Kingman protesters demand end to face mask requirement
- Kingman area suffers 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman area student organizes protest July 25 to reopen schools for in-class instruction
- Search warrant results in the arrest of six individuals in Topock
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Mohave County health department to attack backlog in COVID-19 case investigations
- Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas
- COVID-19 claims 7 more Mohave County residents
- County Supervisors won’t act against restaurants breaking governor’s COVID-19 orders
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: