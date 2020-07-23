Rants and Raves | July 24, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

This endless stream of campaign ads from both parties is cruel and unusual punishment. I am paying for cable. Can I have a refund for every minute I will never get back because these ads interrupt my favorite shows?

McSally at Mohave County Republican Family Picnic – McSally and Trump have three things in common: the ability to stretch the truth; both are Republicans who only care about themselves; and neither was elected by the people. McSally better watch who she backs. He’ll dump her on a moment’s notice.

This was good news? ONLY 19 new cases. I’m 74. This country used to be made up of strong men and women. Today, we are criers, sensitive and selfish. What happened to caring about the next person? Eleven People Died!

One would think that with age comes wisdom. Then I read: “Two-hundred mostly elderly supporters gathered with no masks or distancing.” What happened to wisdom and common sense? Apparently age does not give you wisdom as it once did.

U.S. closes Chinese consulate in Houston – Good going Trump. Another reason to re-elect him – he takes no guff off the Chinese. Reports say they were trying to steal our coronavirus vaccine information. Now if we could find someone else to make our antibiotics – like us!

I think Arizona needs to shut down again with explicit orders to stay home for at least 20 days. We need to get a handle on COVID-19. This is the only way I see it happening.

Migrant kids held in US hotels then expelled – “Expelled” means dumped back in other countries. Where are their parents? Have they been separated? Who is providing their care? This travesty is a shameful dark mark on us all as a nation and as human beings!

Community View: GOP picnic wasn’t worth it – Andy Worth got one thing right. We WILL die for the cause. We fought the Revolutionary War, Civil War, War with Mexico, WWI, WWII and the one worth fighting the most – taking down the Democrat/anarchist/Marxist/terrorist/socialist America haters.

Community View: GOP picnic wasn’t worth it – I agree with Andy Worth. These GOP celebs, many of them doctors and dentists who know better, are willing to risk YOUR lives to a deadly virus to spew unfounded conspiracy theories about Democrats. Did they offer any real plans?

Mayor to Trump: Get Your Troops Out of Portland? – She doesn’t consider them her troops also? First, they are legally there protecting federal buildings and since when was it just fine to destroy other people’s businesses, hit cops with sharpened sticks, graffiti everywhere they want?

With her district having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mohave County, Supervisor [Hildy] Angius complains about losing freedom and giving up her life. Yes, Hildy, dead people have rights, too. Get over it.

Malachi Ayers to protest against school not opening – You go, Malachi! Lee would be so proud of you; stats are right on. And as one who has a high school teenager living with her, I can say she is going nuts, and so am I. See you at the train!

Ducey appoints six new members to state nominating committee – I am not a Democrat, but it seems fair that Gov. [Doug] Ducey would appoint three Democrats and three Republicans. We are fast becoming a purple state the way we should be.

Migrant immigrant children held at hotels, then expelled – Trump’s getting blamed for housing thousands of unaccompanied, illegal children, dumped here by obviously uncaring parents, then housed at nice hotels. Blame/jail the horrible parents. God bless Trump!

Anti-maskers – The virus is spreading, it is deadly to some and reality shows masks slow the spread. Wear a mask!

McSally praises Trump at Mohave County Republican Family Picnic – Might as well praise him while you can. I think you are all in for a big shock come November.

Mask versus no mask – For all you anti-mask people out there, how about next time you need surgery tell the surgeons not to wear a mask or wash their hands, either. That work for ya?

McSally praises Trump at Mohave County Republican Family Picnic – Neo-Republican picnickers sure got their fill of fear-mongering words like Americanism, tyranny, socialism, communism and anarchy all used to feed the hungry crowd. Ward should retire from politics and go back to chasing chemtrails.

If refrigerated trucks for corpses aren’t enough to encourage you to stay home whenever possible, think about the surprise billing for a COVID-19 hospital stay. Be safe out there.

Farmer’s Market explains move – It’s great to hear of the new venue. I wouldn’t shop there before under that symbol of racist oppression. We will be there every Saturday at the new location!

Trump says virus will get worse – Yawn. He finally woke up to what has been going on in our country? He has done too little, and is too late, to help us with this quagmire. We need to send the ultra-conservatives a message.

The excuse for moving the Kingman Farmer’s Market is pretty flimsy given the sneaky way the board did it.

Arizona water supply in jeopardy – Growers continue to deplete our water. Wake up, politicians and save Arizona’s water now. McSally, Kelly, are you interested, or is China more important?

Anti-maskers – Do you stop when the street light turns red? That action saves lives. That law is not a government plot to strip you of your civil liberties. Same principle applies to masks. We need to co-exist safely during this pandemic.

I want to resume executions in our state. We have convicted murderers waiting on death row and now is the time to execute them.

Republicans are pushing payroll tax cuts so they can reduce funding for Social Security.

Arizona COVID-19 patients being sent to New Mexico – Yes, it’s that in the metro areas. And some locals and our [Mohave] County supervisors will not be satisfied until we reach this horrific state. Why can’t we work together now before it gets that bad here?

Arizona business groups seek to block ballot initiatives – Business groups are trying to keep Arizonans from voting on proposals to hike taxes on the most wealthy. Voter suppression is alive and well in Arizona.

COVID-19 – This whole thing is just BS. Your masks aren’t doing anything but letting them know who will comply and of course not wearing one means you won’t. Thats how we will be sorted – by socialistic behavior. It’s here, people.

Mohave County supervisors won’t mandate masks – When will you people learn? The community will not follow a voluntary order. You need to make these mask and restaurant issues mandatory or else face the consequences. The public will act like 2-year-olds!

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials – When is our president going to start going after the elephant in the room? How many times do we have to tell this administration. “Putin BAD! America GOOD!”