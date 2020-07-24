OFFERS
2 more inmates at Mohave County jail test positive for COVID-19, others may be infected

Two more inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, jail administrators revealed on Friday, July 24. Six inmates have now been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. None have exhibited symptoms. (Miner file photo)

Two more inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, jail administrators revealed on Friday, July 24. Six inmates have now been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. None have exhibited symptoms. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 24, 2020 10:53 a.m.

KINGMAN – A fifth and sixth inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and others may be infected because the pair were prematurely removed from quarantine after arriving at the jail, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The two inmates tested positive on Thursday, July 23. Both inmates are male, with one each in the 30-39 and 50-59 age ranges. They are from the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas, and came into jail custody in mid-July.

Both were moved on Thursday to negative-pressure medical isolation cells and will be monitored for a minimum of 14 days. They will also require additional testing before being removed from isolation.

“Both men were in the regular intake quarantine process at the time of testing, however were moved out of quarantine prior to having full medical clearance for general housing,” said Captain Don Bischoff in a news release. “Because these two inmates were housed prematurely, there is a potential exposure to the other inmates in the housing unit. As a precaution we will be conducting a “cohort quarantine” of the potentially exposed inmates and will monitor them daily for symptoms and illness.”

Cohorting, as described by Bischoff in the release, is the practice of isolating multiple individuals with lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 together. In this case, those determined to have been in close contact with an infected person will be quarantined as well due to a limited number of individual cells. MCSO noted that the cohort procedure is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for correctional and detention facilities.

“On Tuesday, June 30, all inmates were issued a surgical face mask and encouraged to wear them anytime they left their cell. Several weeks ago, those masks were replaced with cloth facial coverings and have been exchanged and laundered on a routine basis,” Bischoff said. “With cleaning and disinfecting activities of jail staff and inmates, coupled with the use of the cloth facial coverings of inmates in the housing units, the quarantine process being implement is a precautionary measure.”

There have now been more than 250 diagnostic tests at the jail, with six lab-confirmed positive cases. Those who have tested positive have not been ill or displayed any COVID-19 symptoms, MCSO wrote.

“From the beginning of this pandemic we have been in close communication with the Mohave County Public Health Department to assure our handling of this type of incident is appropriate. Our Jail Administration continue to coordinate efforts with our public health and jail medical partners to ensure the safety of our inmates, staff and community,” Bischoff said. “A thorough review of our processes will be conducted and action taken as necessary to prevent similar future incidences from occurring.”

Information provided by MCSO

