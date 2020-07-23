OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 24
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey extends closure order for bars, gyms, water parks and movie theaters

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, July 23, 2020 extended his closure order for bars and other nonessential businesses in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ducey, shown talking to the media at a briefing on Thursday in Phoenix, said he will review the situation every two weeks. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, July 23, 2020 extended his closure order for bars and other nonessential businesses in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ducey, shown talking to the media at a briefing on Thursday in Phoenix, said he will review the situation every two weeks. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: July 24, 2020 10:25 a.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday, July 23, that Arizonans will not be going back to bars, gyms, fitness centers, water parks, tubing and movie theaters on Monday, July 27.

That is the day the governor's latest closure order on those businesses was set to expire. Instead, Ducey is extending it indefinitely, with a promise to review the situation every two weeks.

The move comes as there are indications that the rate of COVID-19 infections in Arizona is beginning to decrease.

But the situation still remains critical. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in its latest report that Arizona remains "in the red zone for cases.''

That means there were more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents last week and the percent of tests coming back positive remains above 10 percent. And what that also means, the CDC said, is the state should keep bars and gyms closed in "hot spot'' counties, which is most of the state.

Ducey cited that CDC report in justifying his decision to keep these businesses shuttered. He said that makes moves like this "guided by public health and not politics or what's popular.''

But that same CDC report also said that restaurants in Arizona should be limited to no more than 25 percent of capacity for indoor dining and that crowd size should be limited to 10. Ducey, however, said he does not plan to follow those recommendations, keeping restaurants at 50 percent and crowds to no more than 50.

The governor said he saw no need to implement those, saying if things take a turn for the worse "we have options if we need to change.''

While Ducey said Arizona appears to have a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, there is one big caveat: A delay in reporting test results.

Christ said the average turnaround is 5.2 days, at least for the labs that report electronically to her agency. But she said there are those that are taking more than a week.

That not only affects the numbers being reported. Christ said it also complicates efforts to get a handle on the spread.

"We want to be able to connect with the people,'' she said.

"We want to give them instruction on how to prevent transmitting COVID-19 to others,'' Christ continued. "And we want to get in touch with their contacts so we can break that transmission chain.''

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona officials: Younger people fueling surge
Arizona Gov. Ducey takes steps to combat coronavirus
Arizona faces new closures as hospitals prep for virus surge
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles stresses compliance with governor’s Executive Order
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State