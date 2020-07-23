Ducey extends closure order for bars, gyms, water parks and movie theaters

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday, July 23, that Arizonans will not be going back to bars, gyms, fitness centers, water parks, tubing and movie theaters on Monday, July 27.

That is the day the governor's latest closure order on those businesses was set to expire. Instead, Ducey is extending it indefinitely, with a promise to review the situation every two weeks.

The move comes as there are indications that the rate of COVID-19 infections in Arizona is beginning to decrease.

But the situation still remains critical. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in its latest report that Arizona remains "in the red zone for cases.''

That means there were more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents last week and the percent of tests coming back positive remains above 10 percent. And what that also means, the CDC said, is the state should keep bars and gyms closed in "hot spot'' counties, which is most of the state.

Ducey cited that CDC report in justifying his decision to keep these businesses shuttered. He said that makes moves like this "guided by public health and not politics or what's popular.''

But that same CDC report also said that restaurants in Arizona should be limited to no more than 25 percent of capacity for indoor dining and that crowd size should be limited to 10. Ducey, however, said he does not plan to follow those recommendations, keeping restaurants at 50 percent and crowds to no more than 50.

The governor said he saw no need to implement those, saying if things take a turn for the worse "we have options if we need to change.''

While Ducey said Arizona appears to have a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, there is one big caveat: A delay in reporting test results.

Christ said the average turnaround is 5.2 days, at least for the labs that report electronically to her agency. But she said there are those that are taking more than a week.

That not only affects the numbers being reported. Christ said it also complicates efforts to get a handle on the spread.

"We want to be able to connect with the people,'' she said.

"We want to give them instruction on how to prevent transmitting COVID-19 to others,'' Christ continued. "And we want to get in touch with their contacts so we can break that transmission chain.''