Kingman suffers 16 more COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Another 16 residents of the Kingman service area have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County announced by county health officials the evening of Thursday, July 23.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health also reported that an adult over the age of 90 in the Bullhead City service area had died of complications of COVID-19. It was the 122nd death logged in the county since the first coronavirus case was recorded on March 24.

Six of the 16 new Kingman patients are over age 60, and thus more susceptible to severe illness from the disease. There were also 26 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 25 in the Bullhead City area and six in the Arizona Strip announced on Thursday.

The county has now experienced 2,574 cases of COVID-19, with more than half of those cases (1,432) and 41 deaths recorded since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Thursday, the county logged 405 new cases and 26 deaths.

The surge of cases, attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities, along with delays in receiving results from labs, has slowed contact tracing and case investigations in the county. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, July 23 voted to hire two additional full-time contact tracers to assist with the effort.

The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas are being hit the hardest.

Bullhead has now had 1,193 confirmed cases and 56 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 819 cases and 19 deaths. Kingman has suffered 515 cases and 47 deaths, while 47 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 648 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 20. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 28 more cases and eight more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Thursday, July 23.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Thursday, July 23, there were 77 new cases of the virus from 200 tests for a positivity rate of 39%.

AZDHS was reporting a positivity rate of 81% (34 cases from 42 tests) on Friday, July 17; a positivity rate of 13% (40 cases from 315 tests) on Saturday, July 18, a positivity rate of 12% (12 cases from 102 tests) on Sunday, July 19; a positivity rate of 43% (122 cases 281 tests) on Monday, July 20; a positivity rate of 65% (61 new cases from 94 tests) on Tuesday, July 21; and a positivity rate of 46% (61 cases from 133 tests) on Wednesday, July 22.

According to AZDHS, 15,565 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 12,284 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.6% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,281 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.6% have been positive.

Statewide on Friday, July 24, AZDHS was reporting 3,349 new cases from 15,908 tests for a positivity rate of 21%, and 79 more deaths. More than 156,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,142 have died. More than 18,000 state residents have been infected and 559 have died in the past seven days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4 million cases and 144,333 deaths on Friday, July 24. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead until at least Aug. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.