Briefs | Human plague identified in Arizona

HOLBROOK - County health officials in northeastern Arizona said a man has contracted the human plague and are warning the public to take precautions to limit the risk of exposure.

Navajo County Assistant Manager Bryan Layton said Friday that a man over the age of 55 was being treated for the disease amid an investigation into how it was contracted.

Humans typically get plague after being bitten by an infected flea that is carrying the plague bacterium or by handling an animal infected with plague. Modern antibiotics are effective in treating plague, though the disease can cause serious illness or death without prompt treatment. The Navajo County Health Department encouraged people to avoid rodent burrows and keep dogs on a leash. Human symptoms of plague usually appear within two to six days of contact and include fever, chills, headaches and often a swelling of lymph nodes under the armpit.

ASU professor’s body found in dump, 2 held

PHOENIX - Authorities say two Louisiana teens have been arrested in the killing of an Arizona State University professor whose body has been found in a landfill.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, both age 18, have been extradited and booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery and theft of means of transportation.

They are each being held on a $1 million bond. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the charges.

Jun Seok Chae, a professor of engineering, was first reported missing to police on March 25 after not returning home. Authorities found his remains along with other evidence in a Surprise landfill on July 17. His body was positively identified by the county medical examiner.

Sheriff’s deputies say Shreveport, Louisiana police contacted them March 30 after encountering the suspects. Shreveport police determined the vehicle they were using belonged to the victim. Chae was reported missing to the ASU Police Department after he did not return home from work. On March 30, Maricopa County sheriff’s detectives were contacted by the by Shreveport, Louisiana Police Department.

Investigators say questioning of the suspects led them to believe that Chae had been killed and his body placed in a dumpster in metro Phoenix. Detectives say they searched the landfill between mid-May and mid-July.

Phoenix man accused of killing niece

PHOENIX - Arizona state troopers say a 13-year-old Phoenix girl is dead and another was critically hurt after they were kidnapped by their uncle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday that 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora has been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and theft of means of transportation.

Authorities received a call Wednesday about an injured person on the side of the road on U.S. 60 near Wickenburg. Troopers found the 13-year-old as well as a 12-year-old girl. Firefighters pronounced the older girl dead. The other was flown to a Phoenix hospital and remains in extremely critical condition.

Troopers located Mora at a nearby gas station after reports about a possible suspect who had bloody clothing. According to DPS, Mora allegedly lied about his identity before he was determined to be the girls’ uncle.

Investigators say Mora and his nieces were at a Phoenix home when he unexpectedly took off in a car with them in tow. Authorities say Mora hit a man with the car when he tried to stop him. Family members called the girls and say they heard screaming before the call was disconnected. Authorities have not said how the 13-year-old victim died. Phoenix police are handling the investigation of the kidnapping.

Woman charged with trying to help al-Qaida

PHOENIX An Arizona woman accused in a law enforcement sting of giving $500 to buy rifle scopes for al-Qaida fighters to kill American military personnel was arrested at the Phoenix airport before she started an overseas journey to assist the terror group, authorities said Friday.

Jill Marie Jones, 35, of Chandler was arrested Wednesday after clearing a security checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Jones, who authorities say was ultimately headed to Syria, faces a federal charge of trying to provide resources to al-Qaida.

In a social media exchange with an FBI employee posing as an al-Qaida member, Jones contemplated using her federal coronavirus relief payment to support al-Qaida, though it’s not clear if she did, the FBI said. She is accused of saying it would be ironic if relief money went to aid al-Qaida.

The U.S. Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a question Friday on whether Jones followed through on the suggestion of using her relief payment to support al-Qaida.

Jones’ attorney, Jami Johnson, didn’t return a call Friday seeking comment on her client’s behalf. Jones hasn’t yet entered a plea to the federal charge.

The FBI said Jones used a $500 prepaid gift card purchased at Walmart to send money to the undercover FBI employee, who later gave Jones a photo of a rifle with a scope, saying it was what her money bought.

“I wish I had more to give but that’d cut into plans for leaving,” the complaint quotes Jones as saying.

The FBI said Jones, who watched videos of attacks by jihadist fighters, wanted to leave the United States for a province in northern Afghanistan that shares a border with Tajikistan.Authorities say she acknowledged the dangers of moving, but concluded it was worth it. “If I were to have a family I couldn’t imagine raising them here,” the criminal complaint quoted Jones as saying.

Authorities say she bought tickets for Afghanistan but airport closures forced her to fly to Turkey, where she then planned to make her way to Syria.