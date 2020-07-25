CVS Pharmacy offers COVID-19 testing

KINGMAN – CVS Pharmacy started offering COVID-19 tests on Friday, July 24 in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the testing will be available at the pharmacies Mondays through Saturdays. The Kingman location is at 3501 Stockton Hill Road.

Walk-in testing is not available. Appointments can be made at www.cvs.com for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

While there is no charge for testing, individuals are advised to bring insurance cards.