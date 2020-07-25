OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 26
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

CVS Pharmacy offers COVID-19 testing

The CVS pharmacy at 3501 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman is offering COVID-19 tests. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

The CVS pharmacy at 3501 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman is offering COVID-19 tests. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – CVS Pharmacy started offering COVID-19 tests on Friday, July 24 in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the testing will be available at the pharmacies Mondays through Saturdays. The Kingman location is at 3501 Stockton Hill Road.

Walk-in testing is not available. Appointments can be made at www.cvs.com for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

While there is no charge for testing, individuals are advised to bring insurance cards.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Free virus testing set for Saturday in Havasu
Mohave County logs 162 COVID cases and 4 deaths in 3 days
CVS/pharmacy on target to open months before estimate
Kingman suffers 16 more COVID-19 cases
Efforts underway to expand COVID-19 testing in Mohave County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State