Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter begins coin drive

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter has started a coin drive to benefit animals at the shelter, with five local businesses participating.

Friends wrote in a news release that people can take their loose coins to drop-off locations. The change will then be wrapped and taken to local banks.

The following locations will have loose-change bins:

– Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

– Wright Veterinary Hospital, 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

– Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

– Amber’s Mutt Hut, 3659 Highway 68, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

– Roadhouse 95 Grill, 5100 State Route 95, Fort Mohave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter