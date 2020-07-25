Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter begins coin drive
KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter has started a coin drive to benefit animals at the shelter, with five local businesses participating.
Friends wrote in a news release that people can take their loose coins to drop-off locations. The change will then be wrapped and taken to local banks.
The following locations will have loose-change bins:
– Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
– Wright Veterinary Hospital, 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
– Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
– Amber’s Mutt Hut, 3659 Highway 68, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
– Roadhouse 95 Grill, 5100 State Route 95, Fort Mohave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Kingman area student organizes protest July 25 to reopen schools for in-class instruction
- Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas
- Kingman area suffers 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Mohave County health department to attack backlog in COVID-19 case investigations
- Kingman gets a 2nd farmers market starting Saturday, July 25
- Mohave County logs another 65 COVID-19 cases
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Mohave County COVID case count explodes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: