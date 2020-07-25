OFFERS
Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter begins coin drive

The Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter are collecting change at five businesses in Kingman to raise money to help support the shelter. (Miner file photo)

The Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter are collecting change at five businesses in Kingman to raise money to help support the shelter. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 25, 2020 6:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter has started a coin drive to benefit animals at the shelter, with five local businesses participating.

Friends wrote in a news release that people can take their loose coins to drop-off locations. The change will then be wrapped and taken to local banks.

The following locations will have loose-change bins:

– Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

– Wright Veterinary Hospital, 2444 Kingman Ave., Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

– Stockton Hill Animal Hospital, 4335 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

– Amber’s Mutt Hut, 3659 Highway 68, Golden Valley, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

– Roadhouse 95 Grill, 5100 State Route 95, Fort Mohave, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

