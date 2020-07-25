Kingman Economic Development Advisory Commission to discuss Route 66 festival

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Economic Development Advisory Commission will discuss branding, bicycle taxis, a Route 66 festival and more at its electronic meeting set for noon Tuesday, July 28.

According to a meeting agenda, topics will include an economic development report from staff, and updates on a Route 66 drive-thru shield, branding efforts and the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

The board will also discuss bicycle taxis and the potential to place them downtown, and tour company evaluations.

Staff is slated to discuss ideas for incorporating the new city logo on monument signs and billboards, and in publications.

Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg will update the commission on the annexation of land at the Kingman Industrial Park, which will be followed by a discussion on tour company evaluations.

Commissioners will also discuss a Route 66 festival and receive an update on a Facebook Tourism marketing grant.

In-person attendance is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To submit public comments email llewis@cityofkingman.gov, or bring or mail them to 7000 Flightline Drive, Kingman, AZ, 86401. Comments will be accepted until 4 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Members of the public can watch or listen live via Channel 4 or at the city’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/2MRgaKW.

Information provided by the City of Kingman