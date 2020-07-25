Kingman food bank expands hours

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank is expanding its operations to Thursdays to better accommodate those in need and safeguard senior citizens, the food bank announced in a news release last week.

Effective Aug. 6 the food bank will be open Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for persons age 60 and older, and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. for all ages.

The food bank is also open from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Masks and social distancing are required due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the food bank to temporarily close in the spring. Only nine people are permitted in the waiting room at one time, and only one person at a time is permitted in the store.

Information provided by Kingman Area Food Bank