Kingman Miner July26 Adoption Spotlight: Chris

Aidan is sweet, intelligent and creative – and he has an incredible personality! Get to know Aidan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aidan-l and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Alexander “Alex” is a self-described “old soul” who loves fantasy novels, sports, Gilligan’s Island and classic rock. Get to know Alex at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Alice and David Get to know Alice and David at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alice-and-david and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angel, Miguel and Teresita at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-miguel-and-teresita and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angelica at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angelica and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Casey prides himself on being respectful to others. Get to know Casey at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Meet optimistic, creative, kind-hearted Chris. He enjoys playing basketball, football, spending time outdoors and meeting new people. Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Cristos is a bright child. His favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of being a scientist or engineer when he grows up. Get to know Cristos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Danny loves being social and is always looking for ways to entertain himself. Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Get to know Daymiun at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daymiun and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Delilah is a charismatic and artistic young lady who loves to laugh, draw and play video games on her Nintendo DS. Get to know Delilah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delilah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” is a sweet, happy girl who loves soccer, makeovers and Justin Bieber. Get to know Elizabeth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elizabeth and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Get to know Esteban at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/esteban and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Fatima is a strong and confident teenager. Part of this confidence has come from school as she has consistently made A’s and B’s on her report cards. She enjoys cheerleading, reading books and journaling..Fatima would like her future family to understand and acknowledge her culture. Get to know Fatima at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/fatima, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Funny, honest and mild-mannered, Frankie loves relaxing in the swimming pool and listening to music. Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know Gauge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. Get to know George at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/george-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Jasmine is a sweet girl who loves bubbles, stress balls, music and her squid bath toy. Get to know Jasmine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jasmine and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Get to know Jason at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jason and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Leanna is very much a "girly-girl"! She loves to get her hair done and put on a little make-up. She has many friends, together they make slime, color and dance. Leanna enjoys the outdoors, playing sports or catching bugs. .She also enjoys school and loves learning. Math is her favorite subject. She has dreams of becoming a gymnast, ballerina or veterinarian. Get to know Leanna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/leanna-0, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Lizeth, who goes by “Lizzie,” is best known for her infectious smile and larger than life attitude. She enjoys swimming, going shopping and playing board games. Playing outside is one of her favorite things and she actually enjoys yard work! In school, Lizzie is very social and enjoys interacting with her teachers and classmates. Get to know Lizzie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Martha is intelligent, artistic, kind, generous and caring. Martha wishes to be a tech engineer when she grows up..Having a great sense of humor is important to Martha, who says, “I want to be with a good family that is always there for me, listens to me and helps me out.” Get to know Martha at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martha, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Nevaeh loves to color and put puzzles together. She stays active playing soccer and volleyball. Nevaeh has caught the travel bug at a young age as she loves to travel to California. Her dream destinations are Africa and India. Nevaeh aspires to work in the medical field one day, as a doctor or a nurse. Get to know Nevaeh at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nevaeh-l, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Nianoa is a loving and determined young man who loves to laugh. He enjoys riding his bike and playing driving simulator video games. Nianoa loves school and often receives awards and certificates for his hard work. He is learning American Sign Language and takes pride in teaching others as well. Get to know Nianoa at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nianoa, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Prince Eli loves soccer, playing in the backyard and learning all about dinosaurs. Get to know Prince Eli at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/prince-eli and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

You can find Romeo dancing to songs around the house, watching Spongebob Squarepants or playing basketball..Some of Romeo’s favorite foods are cheese pizza and Panda Express. He enjoys playing football and watching his favorite team- the Arizona Cardinals. Get to know Romeo at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/romeo, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org..

Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can sustain him for long periods of time: music, kid friendly videos, swings, slides and good food. He is affectionate and likes to be close to you. Get to know Travis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/travis, and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org...