Mohave County issues 22 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:
– Ambient Edge: 898 S. Elfrida Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton Ac and coil.
– Ambient Edge: 5637 W. Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 7233 E. Stetson Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 2.5 ton package unit.
– Sindy Dougharty: Kingman; reinstate 200 amp service.
– Western Industrial: Kingman; new electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.
– A & B Propane: Kingman; gas line to propane tank.
– A & B Propane: 3262 N. Latrobe Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 6628 W. Agua Fria Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home and awning.
– Panorama Electric: Golden Valley; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
– Ambient Edge: 2220 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split system.
– Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 2206 E. Greasewood Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
– Plumbing By Jake: 2900 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; replace 40 gallon gas manufactured home water heater.
– GHS Electric: 7891 Cardinal Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing manufactured home.
– Ruhl Judson: Kingman; new sub panel to existing garage 70 amp.
– Clear Circuit Electric: 9853 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing/new garage.
– Ambient Edge: 8356 W. Cordelia Drive, Dolan Springs; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 6839 W. Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
– William Baker: 5674 W. Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC.
– Richard Davis Plumbing: 7683 E. Vista Drive, Kingman; gas line.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 23:
– GB Diagnostics: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. H6, Kingman; professional services.
– Arlan Communications: 3334 Laramie Ave., Kingman; communication equipment sales and service.
– Marvin Robertson Communication: 2012 Clint Eastwood Highway, Kingman; consultant.
– Elycia’s Hot Locks & Nails: 1308 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; nail salon.
– GV Lock & Key: 669 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; locksmith.
– Creeker Construction: 15100 N. 78th Way, Scottsdale; general contractor.
– Premier Acoustics: General contractor.
– Mark White Enterprises: 17464 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; handyman home and garden.
