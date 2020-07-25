Mohave County logs 162 COVID cases and 4 deaths in 3 days

KINGMAN – Another four Mohave County residents lost their battles with COVID-19, and another 162 residents tested positive for the virus on Thursday and Friday, July 23-24.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, three of the deaths were in the Bullhead City medical service area – one each in the 60-69, 70-79 and 90-and-over age categories. The other victim was a Lake Havasu City resident in the 70-79 age range.

Of the new cases, 28 are in the sprawling Kingman service area, including an individual in the 60-69 age bracket who is hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. Lake Havasu recorded 80 cases and Bullhead City 45.

The county has now suffered 2,663 confirmed cases of the virus and 125 deaths since the first case was discovered on March 24.

More than half of those cases (1,520) and 44 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Friday, the county logged 454 new cases and 18 deaths.

The surge of cases, attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities, along with delays in receiving results from labs, has slowed contact tracing and case investigations in the county. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, July 23 voted to hire two additional full-time contact tracers to assist with the effort.

The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City service areas have been hit the hardest.

Bullhead has now had 1,213 confirmed cases and 58 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 874 cases and 20 deaths. Kingman has suffered 527 cases and 47 deaths, while 49 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 648 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 20. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 18 more cases and nine more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Friday.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Friday, July 24, there were 79 new cases of the virus from 327 tests for a positivity rate of 24%.

AZDHS was reporting a positivity rate of 13% (40/315) on Saturday, July 18; 12% (12/102) on Sunday, July 19; 43% (122/281) on Monday, July 20; 65% (61/94) on Tuesday, July 21; 46% (61/133 tests) on Wednesday, July 22; and 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23.

According to AZDHS, 15,892 tests have been conducted on county residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 12,577 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.9% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,315 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.7% have been positive.

Statewide on Saturday, July 25, AZDHS was reporting 3,748 new cases from 22,336 tests for a positivity rate of 6%, and 144 more deaths. More than 160,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,286 have died. More than 19,000 state residents have been infected and 556 have died in the past seven days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.1 million cases and 145,455 deaths on Saturday, July 25. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman, Lake Havasu and Bullhead until at least Aug. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.