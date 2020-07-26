Mohave County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City resident died from complications of COVID-19, and 22 more Mohave County residents have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Saturday, July 25.

The deceased is an adult in the 80-89 age range, and brings the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 126 in Mohave County. There have been 2,685 confirmed cases since the first case was reported on March 24.

There was one new case in the sprawling Kingman service area, an adult in the 40-49 age range who is recovering at home. Bullhead City logged 15 new cases, including five in the more-vulnerable 70-79 age range. Lake Havasu City recorded six new cases.

Bullhead City has experienced the highest number of cases and deaths in the county, with 1,228 and 58 respectively. Lake Havasu has suffered 880 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, while 47 of the 528 Kingman area residents stricken by the contagion have died. There have been 49 confirmed cases, but no deaths, in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases, attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,542) and 45 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Saturday, the county logged 435 new cases and 19 deaths.

According to county health officials, 648 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 20. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years. About 56% of the patients have been female.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 13 more cases and nine more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Saturday.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Saturday, July 25, there were 17 new cases of the virus from 167 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

AZDHS was reporting a positivity rate of 12% (12/102) on Sunday, July 19; 43% (122/281) on Monday, July 20; 65% (61/94) on Tuesday, July 21; 46% (61/133) on Wednesday, July 22; 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23; and 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24.

According to AZDHS, 16,059 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 12,710 tests conducted for the actual virus, 11.9% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,349 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Sunday, July 26, AZDHS was reporting 1,973 new cases from 11,379 tests for a positivity rate of 17%, and 19 more deaths. More than 162,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,306 have died. More than 21,000 state residents have been infected and 575 have died in the past eight days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 4.2 million cases and 146,339 deaths on Sunday, July 26. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman and Bullhead until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.