Kingman-area resident dies of COVID-19, 30 new cases reported in Mohave County on July 26

KINGMAN – An adult over the age of 90 from the Kingman medical service area is the most recent victim of COVID-19 in Mohave County. The death was announced Sunday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Another 30 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced, including five in the Kingman area. Three of those cases involved adults in the 30-39 age range, while the other patients fall into the 80-89 and 90-plus age brackets.

There were also 15 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, nine in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now suffered 2,715 cases and 127 deaths since the first case was discovered on March 24.

Bullhead City has experienced the highest number of cases and deaths in Mohave County, with 1,243 and 58 respectively. Lake Havasu has suffered 889 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, while 48 of the 533 Kingman area residents stricken by the contagion have died. There have been 50 confirmed cases, but no deaths, in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County has been experiencing a dramatic increase in cases, attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,572) and 46 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Sunday, the county logged 453 new cases and 19 deaths.

According to county health officials, 648 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 20. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years. About 56% of the patients have been female.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 13 more cases and nine more deaths than the totals for the pandemic that the county was reporting Sunday, July 26.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Sunday, July 26, there were 27 new cases of the virus from 224 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

AZDHS was reporting a positivity rate of 43% (122/281) on Monday, July 20; 65% (61/94) on Tuesday, July 21; 46% (61/133) on Wednesday, July 22; 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23; 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24; and 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25.

According to AZDHS, 16,283 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 12,920 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,363 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.8% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, July 27, AZDHS was reporting 1,813 new cases from 12,135 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. More than 163,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,304 have died. About 23,000 state residents have been infected and 575 have died in the past nine days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.2 million cases and 146,776 deaths the morning of Monday, July 27. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman and Bullhead until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.