Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 29
6 candidates vying to replace retiring Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson

Originally Published: July 28, 2020 5:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Six candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for District 1 Mohave County Supervisor in the Tuesday, Aug. 4 Arizona primary election.

They’re vying to fill the seat being vacated by the retirement of Gary Watson, who served three four-year terms representing the Kingman-area district.

The position is a four-year term. The salary is $67,800 per year. The winner will run unopposed in the November election.

The candidates submitted answers to the following questions from the Kingman Miner. They were asked to limit their answers to 80 words.

What makes you the best candidate for serving on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors?

photo

Name: Becky Foster, Age: 69, Residence: Kingman, Occupation: Retired business owner

Becky Foster: Like President Reagan, I am a former Democrat who always had conservative values. I am the only candidate with experience as a County Supervisor; I am a proven leader and I have earned a reputation for providing excellent representation, researching issues, asking hard questions and making sure all sides are heard before decisions are made. I worked very well with Republican members on the Board in the past. As a Reagan Republican I’ll work well with a new Board.

photo

Name: Jim Hamersley, Age: Did not answer, Residence: Kingman, Occupation: Executive Leadership – Technology/Engineering

Jim Hamersley: The only candidate who has 25 years executive leadership for private and publicly traded, global organizations; 12 years public leadership service experience (local/county/state levels); Finance/budget management background in excess of $400M; Saved thousands to millions of dollars implementing performance-based strategies and best business practices, improving quality of service, and combining like services between public agencies (and private, when applicable); 10 to 12 years of public safety, public works, community development, procurement technology background; United people to common visions-goals-objectives.

photo

Name: Gerarda G. Hamodey, Age: 54, Residence: Kingman area, Occupation: Business owner

Gerarda Hamodey: I am a Constitutionalist Conservative Republican who has earned a Juris Doctorate (Law Degree) and a Master’s Degree in Communication and Culture. I also have over 30 years’ experience in Law and Business. I am for less tax and less government.

My platform includes better roads for the people in Mohave County, Economic Development, Water Sustainability and Management, bringing a full Veteran’s Center to Kingman, promoting Apprenticeships, Internship programs and higher education, neighborhood revitalization, etc.

photo

Name: Travis Lingenfelter, Age: 44, Residence: Kingman, Occupation: Small business owner

Travis Lingenfelter – As Kingman Vice Mayor, I’ve gotten the “big things” done. Putting the Airport & Industrial Park on a new path of growth, completing Kingman Crossing and Rancho Santa Fe Development Agreements, securing $20 million in State funding for the Rancho transportation project, fighting to protect our water from Maricopa County cities and unsustainable commercial farming, working with Senator Borrelli towards a new veterans center, advocating for small businesses, defending our constitutional rights and personal liberties, and fully funding law enforcement.

photo

Name: Sherri Merriwether, Age: Did not answer, Residence: Did not answer, Occupation: Did not answer

Sherri Merriwether – I live in District 1. I am a realtor here in town and am acutely aware of concerns the property owners and tax payers have that live in District 1. I am not a politician with political ambitions. I have always had my own business and owned my own home. I hope to focus on the important issues facing our District which will improve our neighborhoods and increase business opportunities.

photo

Name: Tim Woods, Age: 58, Residence: New Butler, Occupation: Mohave County Fair Association General Manager

Tim Woods – Dependability - I get jobs done. Integrity- When I say something, I mean it. There is no hidden meaning. Decision Making - I look at all sides and try to figure unintended consequences. I will represent all citizens of Mohave County. Compassion - As a practicing Christian I always look to do the most moral view as possible, while practicing the rule of law. My experience in Agriculture, Railroad transportation, energy development, and the public sector in organizing the Mohave County Fair.

