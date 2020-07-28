Andrews challenges incumbent Bishop in Mohave County District 4 Supervisor primary race

KINGMAN – Bill Andrews will challenge incumbent Jean Bishop for the Republican nomination for Mohave County Supervisor District 4 in the Aug. 4 Arizona primary election.

The position is a four-year term. The salary is $67,800 per year. The winner will run unopposed in the November election.

The candidates submitted answers to the following questions from the Kingman Miner. They were asked to limit their answers to 80 words.

What makes you the best candidate for serving on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors?

Jean Bishop – My decades of residency and public service have given me a true perspective of the needs of our citizens. During my time in office I have served on numerous state committees and boards allowing me to network with other elected leaders to represent county interests while protecting water sustainability, economic health and our quality of life. I have a proven record of strong leadership, accomplishments are many and have the experience and education to effectively lead with no personal agenda.



Bill Andrews – With my years of experience in construction, the health field and running a small business in the area, I have a unique insight and ability. The ability to understand and empathize with everyone that has to get up everyday and go to work and support a family. The schooling, training and ability to explain difficult health issues. Most recently, working on my degree through NAU in Public Administration to go with my degree in Business Administration.



Has the board of supervisors and the Mohave County Department of Public Health done a good job responding to the coronavirus pandemic, and what more, if anything, should be done?

Andrews: If there were an easy way to convey wisdom of the long-term effects of a disease, no one would ever start smoking or drinking and everyone would practice social distancing and hand washing. Working with a public that has little to no confidence in their public servants, it’s that much more difficult to convey the importance of social distancing and hand washing

Bishop – We certainly don’t have all of the answers but based on the science and data, Public Health is doing a herculean job in handling this evolving, troubling pandemic. Adjustments along the way have been made, even though opposing views still exist with disputes over the actual severity and danger. It’s not an easy task with so much being unknown, simply keeping in step with what’s happening is a monumental responsibility. Mohave County Public Health has done an exceptional job.

Do you support uranium mining in Mohave County, and should the ban on mining near the Grand Canyon be lifted?

Andrews – Mining of any type would be beneficial to any community if there were such a thing as a responsible mining company.

Bishop – I support environmentally sound mining of all minerals because it provides prosperity and jobs that drive our economy. Modern mining is vastly improved, clean and much safer than even 60 years ago plus it’s highly regulated by the County, State and Federal governments. Northern Arizona uranium deposits are of the highest concentration in the continental United States and could provide Arizona power for 7 million people for 79 years! Some even believe it’s a matter of national security.



What would you do as a county supervisor to protect the county’s underground water supply?

Bishop – I will continue the partnership with the City of Kingman as we look forward to the “USGS report” that will be presented soon as well as using the “Matrix Study” to clear an unobstructed path towards legislative solutions.

Continue working with the Governor’s Office, Legislature, Kingman, ADWR and local stakeholders to find solutions in slowing the depletion of our groundwater while finding recharge solutions for the sake of our future, allowing us to grow, prosper and control our own destiny.

Andrews – No answer

Should the board of supervisors dissolve the TV taxing district, which taxes all county property owners to provide free television to some county residents?

Bishop – I wouldn’t support dissolving, as this is not just a TV district, it’s a multi-use system that provides major broadcast networks to County residents as well as emergency alerts through the EAB System. These alerts include but are not limited to notification of natural disasters, required evacuations and missing persons. During this questionable economic time, County residents will find this service more affordable than cable or satellite providers, at a rate that even seniors on a fixed income can afford.

Andrews – No answer