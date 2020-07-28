OFFERS
Human Bean opens second store on Andy Devine in Kingman

A new Human Bean coffee shop has opened at 3330 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: July 28, 2020 3:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – A new Human Bean coffee shop has opened at 3330 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman.

The store has 11 employees, and features a double-drive-thru system. The store is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The locally owned chain now features eight stores, including three in Lake Havasu City, two each in Kingman and Bullhead City and one in Fort Mohave.

