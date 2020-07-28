Mohave County promises more user-friendly virus response page

KINGMAN – After a heated discussion last week when Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 called for an easier format when it comes to COVID-19 information published on the county’s website, changes are coming.

The new “data template” is coming, confirmed Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley on Monday, July 27. It will be presented to the supervisors at their meeting on Thursday, July 30.



Burley promised more information than is presently on the webpage, all verified by the county’s epidemiologists. She spoke about a “more user-friendly format” and said Mohave County Department of Public Health is working on visuals.

“It will be easy to read and easy to understand,” Burley promised.

Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 praised the effort. She pointed out the information is of no use if it’s not understood. Angius, who started the discussion, thanked Burley and offered her office’s assistance if necessary.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asked Burley about the possibility of providing to the public current hospitalization numbers – the number he and other supervisors receive in a daily report but so far is not published on the county’s webpage or released to the media.

He pointed out that at least eight Arizona counties provide such information to the public.

Burley said she tried twice to get permission from the Arizona Department of Health Services to release this information. She said she will try again.

All five supervisors are expected to provide comments on the new format this Thursday.