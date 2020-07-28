OFFERS
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area

Kingman residents will be seeking shade later this week, as temperatures soar to near 110 degrees starting Thursday, July 30. The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 28, 2020 4:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s back into the oven for Kingman area residents.

The high temperature is expected to reach 107 degrees starting Thursday, July 30, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning for the latter part of this week.

The excessive heat warning doesn’t take effect until Thursday, but the days prior won’t necessarily be cool. Wednesday, July 29 has a forecast high near 104 degrees paired with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. The temperature will drop to around 77 later that night.

Thursday’s excessive heat warning comes as the high temperature is forecast at near 108 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 mph during the day before the temperature drops to around 80 Thursday night.

The heat will return on Friday, July 31 as NWS forecasts a high near 108. Unlike Thursday, there is no wind expected on Friday. Friday night will see the temperature fall to around 81 degrees.

August will begin on the warmer side as well with a Saturday, Aug. 1 forecast high near 107 degrees. Once again, no wind is expected. The excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

The temperature will drop, though only slightly, on Sunday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 3 to 104 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

