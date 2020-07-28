National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
KINGMAN – It’s back into the oven for Kingman area residents.
The high temperature is expected to reach 107 degrees starting Thursday, July 30, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning for the latter part of this week.
The excessive heat warning doesn’t take effect until Thursday, but the days prior won’t necessarily be cool. Wednesday, July 29 has a forecast high near 104 degrees paired with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. The temperature will drop to around 77 later that night.
Thursday’s excessive heat warning comes as the high temperature is forecast at near 108 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 mph during the day before the temperature drops to around 80 Thursday night.
The heat will return on Friday, July 31 as NWS forecasts a high near 108. Unlike Thursday, there is no wind expected on Friday. Friday night will see the temperature fall to around 81 degrees.
August will begin on the warmer side as well with a Saturday, Aug. 1 forecast high near 107 degrees. Once again, no wind is expected. The excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service recommends that people take extra precautions during times of excessive heat. If possible, strenuous activities should be completed during the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn, and those spending any time outside should drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.
The temperature will drop, though only slightly, on Sunday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 3 to 104 degrees.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Kingman area resident dies of complications from COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 22 building permits
- Kingman area student organizes protest July 25 to reopen schools for in-class instruction
- Missing Kingman woman found unharmed in Las Vegas
- Protest to open schools held July 25 in Kingman
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman gets a 2nd farmers market starting Saturday, July 25
- Kingman suffers 16 more COVID-19 cases
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on
- Mohave 911
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Mohave County COVID case count explodes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: