Obituary | William “Bill” Joseph Urlaub

William “Bill” Joseph Urlaub was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 27, 1938.

Bill fought cancer for many years before he passed away at home in Kingman, Arizona on June 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Florence Urlaub and siblings Florence “Cookie,” Pat and Alice.

Bill is survived by his wife, Penelope “Penny” Urlaub; son, Bret Urlaub; granddaughters, Jaclyn Freeman, Kelsey Burkett and Christa Urlaub; great-granddaughters, Payton Freeman and Raygan Freeman and other extended family members.

Bill served the United States Air Force prior to meeting and marrying his wife Penny. Bill and Penny retired to Kingman, Arizona 16 years ago and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his passing.

Bill was known for his love of cars, astronomy, traveling with his wife, jokes and trivia. Bill was very quick-witted, intelligent, charismatic and caring.

Bill did not wish to have a memorial service or a celebration of life and his family has respected his wishes. Bill’s family sends their thanks to KRMC Cancer Center for Bill’s cancer treatments and KRMC Hospice Services for their tender, loving care at the end of his life.