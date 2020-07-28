OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 28
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Testing delays complicate Mohave County’s COVID-19 response

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 is shown at a county board of supervisors meeting. Johnson quizzed county health officials about the COVID-19 health crisis and the county’s response on Monday, July 27. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 is shown at a county board of supervisors meeting. Johnson quizzed county health officials about the COVID-19 health crisis and the county’s response on Monday, July 27. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 28, 2020 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 questioned Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley about the role of her department during the COVID-19 crisis at the county’s board of supervisors meeting on Monday, July 27.

He said testing is so backlogged that people are past their quarantine periods before they even receive results.

“Public Health is so far back on contact tracing they don’t even contact folks anymore,” he added.

Burley told Johnson that her department’s role is “to follow up with people once we receive a case confirmation from the lab.”

Some results are taking as long as 20 days after the test was conducted, after people had already finished their isolation time. At the same time, Burley recognized the importance of still following up with those people when possible.

“With the extra bodies that we’ve given you, I’m curious if we are not able to follow up in a timely manner,” Johnson asked.

Then he asked what exactly the county epidemiologists are doing.

“Epidemiologists receive all of our cases through MEDSIS,” Burley said, referring to a state infectious disease tracking data system. “They review all the information, they along with nurses are doing case investigations, they are following up with long-term care facilities, ... they are ensuring all the documentation is there.”

Burley listed other tasks including entering information into the system, assigning cases to different staff to make sure there is a follow up, and providing data for reports and the media. Additionally, temporary epidemiologist Mary Schumacher is leading the effort when it comes to teaching investigative techniques, Burley said.

New County Manager Sam Elters added that the county approved 12 investigative positions and expressed hope that “with 12 in hand” things can improve. He added the plan is to assign 10 or 11 people to work with current cases and complete the investigation on time, with one person going back in time and tracing old cases for the record.

Burley added that two new investigators started this week and one more is being interviewed. There’s also an interview with a public health nurse scheduled, which made Burley hopeful that at least one of four open positions can be filled, she said.

She also mentioned that some MCDPH staff members are already working with local schools, educating staff before they open. Burley said she would like to see her staff do more “preventive type of work,” particularly reaching out to businesses to educate them on preventive measures.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Supervisors give county health officials $577K for COVID-19 response
Virus testing still an issue in Mohave County
Mohave County Supervisors question county health director about COVID-19 procedures
Mohave County Health Department to hire 3 to help with COVID-19
A day in the life of a Mohave County public health nurse
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State