Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19, raising city’s toll to 51

KINGMAN – Another Kingman area resident has died of complications from COVID-19, one of two deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, July 28.

The Kingman death was an adult in the age 70-79 age range. The other death involved an adult age 70-79 from the Bullhead City medical service area. There have now been 134 deaths in the county attributed to the virus by county health officials.

Another 34 new cases, including eight in the Kingman medical service area, were revealed. The Kingman cases include two each in the 30-39 and 50-59 age brackets, and one each in the 11-19, 40-49, 60-69 and 80-89 age ranges. Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City had 13 and 10 new cases respectively.

There have been 2,785 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the worst, with 1,298 confirmed cases and 59 deaths.

Kingman has comparably fewer cases with 546, but a disproportionate number of deaths with 51 for a death rate of nearly 10%.

Lake Havasu City has had 917 cases and 24 deaths, while 58 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

July has been a difficult month for Mohave County, with an increase in cases and deaths attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,676) and 53 deaths have been reported since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Tuesday, July 28 the county reported 411 new cases and 20 deaths.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years. About 56% of the patients have been female.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 38 more cases and 11 more deaths than the totals for the pandemic than the county was reporting Tuesday, July 28.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Tuesday, July 28, there were 37 new cases of the virus from 128 tests for a positivity rate of 29%.

AZDHS was reporting a positivity rate for Mohave County of 46% (61/133) on Wednesday, July 22; 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23; 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24; 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25; 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; and 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27.

According to AZDHS, 16,809 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 13,413 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,396 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.9% have been positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 29, AZDHS was reporting 46 more deaths, and 2,339 new cases from 12,880 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 168,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,454 have died. About 18,000 state residents have been infected and 480 have died in the past seven days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting that the death toll in the nation had eclipsed 150,000. There were nearly 4.3 million confirmed cases and 150,092 deaths on Wednesday, July 29. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman and Bullhead City until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.