Kingman mask proclamation to be extended 1 month

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles’ proclamation requiring that all persons age 6 and older wear face coverings when entering places of business serving the public in Kingman, set to expire Saturday, Aug. 1, will be extended for another month.

“We still need to remain vigilant regarding the safety of our public,” Miles said. “There’s been a slight decrease since we’ve done the mask ordinance, both at the state level and county level, in the number of hospitalizations and cases but it’s still very high and we have to continue these protective measures so we can continue that trend downwards and get to a baseline that is manageable.”

The mayor said she has seen a “dramatic improvement” in the number of people who have been wearing masks since the initial proclamation went into effect on Wednesday, July 1.

“It’s not 100%, but it’s very, very excellent compared to what it was before,” she said. “I would say in that regard it has gone well.”

Some community members, however, contend the mayor’s proclamation should have expired after 72 hours, per their reading of Kingman Municipal Code. City Attorney Carl Cooper said that 72-hour window does not apply to the mayor’s proclamation.

“The city code section in question has not been updated to reflect state statutes. I made the legal call regarding the 72-hour provision,” Cooper previously told the Miner. “It did not apply as there was direct authority for the mayor’s proclamation by the emergency powers statutes as well as the governor’s various executive orders.”

“I’m not an attorney, but I have relied on our city attorney both originally and even as of this week to reinforce the fact that this is an acceptable action for me to take and I stand by that,” Miles said.

The mayor once again reminded locals to take COVID-19 safety precautions when out and about.

“I continue to ask people to please wear a mask and do the protective measures that help us slow the spread,” Miles said. “Lives do depend on it.”

What the extension will mean for city parks and events is still under discussion by city staff.

The coronavirus has infected 546 residents in the Kingman medical service area. Fifty-one area residents have died from complications of COVID-19.