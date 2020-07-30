OFFERS
Briefs | Monsoons bring end to some fire restrictions

Monsoonal rains have enabled fire restrictions to be lifted in some parts of Arizona, but not in Mohave County. (Photo by Sundaram Perumal, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3grV1o1)

Monsoonal rains have enabled fire restrictions to be lifted in some parts of Arizona, but not in Mohave County. (Photo by Sundaram Perumal, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3grV1o1)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 30, 2020 3:51 p.m.

PHOENIX - Fire restrictions within some state land are being lifted because of recent monsoon rain across the northern and southern sections of Arizona.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said restrictions will be lifted by Friday on state lands in Apache, Coconino (south of the Grand Canyon only), Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

On Saturday, forestry officials will also lift restrictions on state land in Yavapai County.

Restrictions remain in place on state lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yuma counties along with Coconino north of the Grand Canyon.

The arrival of the summer monsoon storms typically provide increased humidity, ample moisture and cooler temperatures to help decrease fire activity.

State fire managers said lackluster monsoon conditions in the central region warrant restrictions to stay in place for the time being.

Record 172 additional virus deaths reported

PHOENIX - Officials have reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths in Arizona on Thursday, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state.

Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching. In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.

