Briefs | Monsoons bring end to some fire restrictions
PHOENIX - Fire restrictions within some state land are being lifted because of recent monsoon rain across the northern and southern sections of Arizona.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said restrictions will be lifted by Friday on state lands in Apache, Coconino (south of the Grand Canyon only), Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
On Saturday, forestry officials will also lift restrictions on state land in Yavapai County.
Restrictions remain in place on state lands within Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yuma counties along with Coconino north of the Grand Canyon.
The arrival of the summer monsoon storms typically provide increased humidity, ample moisture and cooler temperatures to help decrease fire activity.
State fire managers said lackluster monsoon conditions in the central region warrant restrictions to stay in place for the time being.
Record 172 additional virus deaths reported
PHOENIX - Officials have reported a record 172 additional coronavirus deaths in Arizona on Thursday, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates. The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported another 2,525 cases reported across the state.
Seventy-eight of the 172 additional deaths were reported as a result of death certificate matching. In all, nearly 171,000 cases and 3,626 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.
In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 22 building permits
- Protest to open schools held July 25 in Kingman
- National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
- Tornado touches down in Kingman: National Weather Service says 'fairly rare' tornado did no damage
- Kingman suffers 16 more COVID-19 cases
- Kingman gets a 2nd farmers market starting Saturday, July 25
- Mohave County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Mohave 911
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Mohave County COVID case count explodes
- Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: