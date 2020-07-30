OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 30
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Community View | Masks are a ‘feel-good’ measure

JACK GOYENECHE
Originally Published: July 30, 2020 11:57 a.m.

I must reply to Mr. Pat Farrell on his opinion the United States Constitution supports wearing masks. Mr. Farrell’s reasoning is quite a stretch! It’s foolish to believe a mask is going to save you from a virus, especially from a lab.

Can you not see what is happening? By pitting us against each other it weakens us as a people and divides us as a nation. If wearing a mask makes you feel good by all means wear one but do not infringe on those of us who chose not to wear one!

I believe our Constitution guarantees rights to all of us! Mr. Farrell, if you have health issues, I can understand your concern, but feel-good measures will not make this go away any time soon! Do not follow the pied piper. Resist the New World Order.

(Jack Goyeneche is a resident of Kingman.)

