Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 30
County Recorder: Mohave County ready to conduct election

Kristi Blair

Kristi Blair

Kristi Blair, Mohave County Recorder
Originally Published: July 30, 2020 11:56 a.m.

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

The primary election is Aug. 4. The last day to request a ballot by mail was July 24. If you did not receive a ballot by mail, please plan to go to the polls on Election Day. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We appreciate how many of you requested to receive your ballot by mail during these uncertain times and to vote from the safety of your homes. Your options these next few days will be to drop your ballot in the ballot box in the main lobby of the Administration Building in Kingman at 700 W. Beale St., or to take it to a polling location on Election Day. As of August, it is too late to mail your ballot in as it likely will not reach our office by 7 p.m. on election night.

It is a good idea to go online to Arizona.Vote to check the status of your mail ballot to see if we have received it and whether or not your ballot has been accepted. We have already seen a large amount of ballots that arrived unsigned or where we cannot verify the signature. We are making every attempt to contact all voters when this occurs and will continue to do so as much as possible until Election Day.

We recommend you sign your ballot the same as your driver’s license to ensure your signature can be verified with the signature we have on file. We asked for a phone number on your ballot so that we could contact you if we had any questions and appreciate those that provided a means of contact. It greatly assisted in our ability to reach out to you with any questions.

We continue to take extra precautions to maximize the safety of voting locations and we appreciate the voters taking the same safety precautions by wearing a face covering and washing your hands.

Single-use pens will be made available and each voting station is sanitized after each voter. Voting booths are set up to allow for 6 feet of separation and we encourage voters to bring their sample ballots with them to be able to vote quickly and minimize the time you need to spend at a voting location.

Thank you for your trust in our ability to conduct fair and unbiased elections with integrity and to ensure that every vote counts. Staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the process works. Every step is conducted with oversight from both party representation at all times.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns you may have. We can be reached at voterregistration@mohavecounty.us or 928-753-0767.

It is an honor and a privilege to serve as your Mohave County Recorder.

