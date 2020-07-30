County reports 97 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in 2-day span

KINGMAN – Another 97 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of six more Mohave County residents from complications of the virus were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29.

Four of the victims were from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, while one each resided in the Kingman and Bullhead City service areas.

The Kingman death was an adult in the 80-89 age range, while the deceased from Bullhead City was in the 70-79 age range. Three of the Lake Havasu victims were age 70-79, while one was age 60-69.

Of the new cases, 24 are from the sprawling Kingman service area, including the death listed above. They include a child age 0-10 and another in the 11-19 age bracket. Five of the patients are age 30-39, while the rest trend older, with four age 60-69, three age 70-79 and one age 80-89.

There were also 46 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service, which includes Fort Mohave, and 24 in the Lake Havasu City service area. Three cases were reported in the communities in the Arizona strip.

The county has now suffered 138 deaths and 2,785 confirmed cases since the first case was discovered on March 24.

July has proven to be the deadliest month, with an increase in cases and deaths attributed to both increased testing and the increased spread of the virus through the communities. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,739) and nearly half the deaths (57) have been reported since the beginning of July. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 29 the county reported 382 new cases and 17 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has suffered the worst, with 1,334 confirmed cases and 59 deaths.

Kingman has comparably fewer cases with 561, but a disproportionate number of deaths with 51 for a death rate of approaching 10%.

Lake Havasu City has had 928 cases and 28 deaths, while 59 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.5 years. About 56% of the patients have been female.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with state data for Mohave County showing 17 more cases and 11 more deaths than the totals for the pandemic than the county was reporting Wednesday, July 29.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Wednesday, July 29, there were 37 new cases of the virus from 222 tests for a positivity rate of 17%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 46% (61/133) on Wednesday, July 22; 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23; 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24; 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25; 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; and 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28.

According to AZDHS, 17,031 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 13,599 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,432 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.9% have been positive.

Statewide on Thursday, July 30, AZDHS was reporting 172 more deaths, and 2,525 new cases from 13,867 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. Nearly 171,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,626 have died. About 20,000 state residents have been infected and 652 have died in the past eight days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting that the death toll in the nation had eclipsed 150,000. There were more than 4.4 million confirmed cases and 151,249 deaths on Thursday, July 30. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in the cities of Kingman and Bullhead City until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.