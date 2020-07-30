OFFERS
Kingman Elks Lodge 468 to host Fishing for Smiles on Sept. 12

Young anglers and their helpers fish for channel catfish stocked at the Dunton Fort Rock Ranch for the Elks Lodge 468 Fishing for Smiles event in 2019. The 2020 edition is scheduled for Sept. 12. (File photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Young anglers and their helpers fish for channel catfish stocked at the Dunton Fort Rock Ranch for the Elks Lodge 468 Fishing for Smiles event in 2019. The 2020 edition is scheduled for Sept. 12. (File photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Originally Published: July 30, 2020 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Elks Lodge 468 is again hosting Fishing for Smiles for youths and a Special Needs day of fishing Sept. 12 and 15, respectively.

Fishing for Smiles will take place at the Dunton Fort Rock Ranch, 22121 E. Fort Rock Road in Kingman. Preregistration is required by parents, and can be completed by filling out a release form on Saturday, Aug. 1 in front of Smith’s, 3490 N. Stockton Hill Road or Penney’s, 3127 Stockton Hill Road.

Rules and directions for Fishing for Smiles will be provided at those same locations. Those who cannot make it to the locations noted above can contact event co-chair Sarah Pleth at 928-716-6708 or the lodge, 900 Gates Ave., at 928-753-3557 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

“A pre-registration form is required for admittance to the ranch and for a count for free BBQ lunch,” organizers wrote. “Reservations may be taken over the phone, but don’t wait as it can get filled up. This event was scheduled for June, but had to be canceled.”

Then on Sept. 15, the Elks will host a Special Needs day of fishing. Organizers wrote in a news release that programs serving the special needs community will be contacted directly for their forms. Those programs include Mohave County ARC, Rise, New Horizon and Solo.

“We had a tremendous success for the special needs last year,” organizers continued. “All participants received medals.”

Both events are sponsored by Elks Lodge 468, Mohave Sportsman Club, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Kingman Regional Medical Center and private donations.

Information provided by Kingman Elks Lodge 468

