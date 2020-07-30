Sheriff’s office deputy involved in Golden Valley shooting

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will head an investigation into an officer-involved shooting between a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a now-deceased subject on Wednesday, July 29.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and developed information in reference to a wanted person, MCSO wrote in a news release. The deputy responded to a residence in the 3600 block of N. Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley, and contacted the wanted subject inside the residence.

During the contact, the subject was reportedly uncooperative and refused verbal commands. After the deputy observed a weapon, a confrontation ensued resulting in shots being fired. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per common protocol. The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation.

Information provided by MCSO