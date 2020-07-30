OFFERS
Suspect shot, killed by Mohave County sheriff’s deputy

Originally Published: July 30, 2020 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department will head an investigation into an officer-involved shooting between a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the now deceased 42-year-old Jason Matthew Henke of Golden Valley that occurred on Wednesday, July 29.

KPD wrote in a news release that a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Highway 68. During the stop, the deputy developed information that Henke, known to be a wanted person, was at a residence in the 3600 block of N. Santa Maria Road.

The deputy responded to the residence, at which time the deputy contacted Henke and reportedly observed that a firearm was within Henke’s possession. Henke was ordered not to reach for or grab the gun.

According to KPD’s investigation, Henke reached for his firearm and the deputy fired multiple rounds, striking Henke. He succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

KPD wrote that Henke had three felony warrants encompassing the following charges: Eight counts of aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony; six counts of disorderly conducting involving a weapon, a Class 3 felony; two counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, a Class 6 felony; stalking by domestic violence, a Class 5 felony; unlawful flight, a Class 5 felony; threatening by domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor; harassment by domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and indecent exposure, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per common protocol while the investigation is conducted.

Information provided by KPD

