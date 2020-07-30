Train derails on Tempe bridge
PHOENIX – A freight train derailed Wednesday as it traveled on a bridge that spans a man-made lake in a Phoenix suburb, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said.
Tempe police said there was another derailment in the same area last month that slightly damaged the bridge, but it's unclear if that led to the latest incident.
Union Pacific Railroad officials said 12 cars derailed on June 26 and the repairs were done within 48 hours. It also said the bridge had its annual inspection on July 9.
The derailment Wednesday occurred about 6 a.m. About 90 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze that followed, fire Chief Greg Ruiz said at a news conference.
Video showed huge flames, thick black smoke and three train cars in a park next to Tempe Town Lake.
Ruiz said crews were working to contain a leak from one derailed train car, and the liquid was going into a dry bed, not the lake.
None of the train's crew members were hurt but there was a report of someone suffering from smoke inhalation, said Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad. He said he did not know how many crew members were aboard when the train derailed.
The train traveling from Tucson to Phoenix had 102 cars and between eight and 10 of them caught fire, McMahan said. Several carried lumber and the three that fell to the ground beneath the bridge were tank cars.
Two were carrying cyclohexanone, a pale and oily liquid that is toxic and flammable. McMahan said a third tank car was carrying a “rubber material" but did not provide further details.
McMahan said the tank cars were not involved in the ensuing blaze.
Investigators with the Federal Railroad Administration were dispatched to start a preliminary investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate, officials said.
Fire witness Camille Kimball told AZFamily.com she was riding her bike in the park below the bridge minutes before the derailment. “I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” Kimball said. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly.”
The 2.5-mile Tempe Town Lake is is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating close to Arizona State University.
- Tornado spotted in Kingman, flash floods possible
- Two 13-year-old girls killed on quad that collided with pickup truck in Dolan Springs July 25
- 7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 22 building permits
- Protest to open schools held July 25 in Kingman
- National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
- Tornado touches down in Kingman: National Weather Service says 'fairly rare' tornado did no damage
- Kingman suffers 16 more COVID-19 cases
- Kingman gets a 2nd farmers market starting Saturday, July 25
- Mohave County reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
- Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close
- Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks
- Obituary
- Kingman city attorney says mask proclamation doesn’t expire after 3 days
- Mohave 911
- Peach Springs woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Kingman police: Mostly quiet on the mask compliance front
- Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29
- Mohave County COVID case count explodes
- Four Bullhead City residents die from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: