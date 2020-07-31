40 fire personnel assist with Thursday, July 30 Northfield blaze

KINGMAN – “Extremely high” temperatures on Thursday, July 30 posed challenges for firefighters battling a multi-structure blaze in the 3900 block of Northfield Avenue in New Butler.

The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District wrote in a news release that upon arrival, engines reported multiple structures on fire with very heavy fire conditions threatening other structures. Battalion 3 immediately struck a second alarm activating the Mohave County Mutual Aid Pact.

However, the fire quickly spread to other buildings and vehicles parked on the property. Units from Pinion Pine Fire District, Yucca Fire District and Golden Valley Fire District arrived to assist firefighters, who were working in 109-degree temperatures.

Fire personnel worked to contain the fire to the property of origin, but due to the “extremely heavy fire loads” within structures and on the property, the fire spread to adjacent properties. Command then struck a third alarm for extra manpower.

“We are normally able to handle this magnitude of fire with no problem, but throw in the extremely high temperatures, the whole scene becomes extremely dangerous for firefighters working the fire,” the release noted.

The third alarm resulted in the arrival of units from Lake Havasu Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department, Desert Hills Fire Department and Mohave Valley Fire District.

Four structures in total were lost, including three occupied residences, one storage building and 10 vehicles. Three people were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No occupants or firefighters were injured during the incident.

Approximately 40 fire personnel were involved throughout the incident.

American Medical Response provided two ambulances to cool and treat firefighters, keeping them from heat exhaustion by using cooling techniques including IV treatment.

“We cannot thank the areas medical and fire agencies enough for helping as they did, it was because of this extra help no firefighters were injured, and the fire was contained to the area that it was,” NACFD stated in the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Information provided by NACFD