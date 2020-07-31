OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 31
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Kingman Academy of Learning High School graduates Saturday, Aug. 1

Kingman Academy of Learning High School students graduate in 2019. This year, due to the pandemic, graduation exercises will be held at Hope City Church, and students can get their diplomas in-person, or by drive-thru. The ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 12:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a long delay, Kingman Academy of Learning High School will finally have their graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave.

Academy graduates will be given a rare option of in-person graduation in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's a hybrid drive-in/in-person graduation ceremony," KAOL Principal Jennifer Perea told the Miner on Friday, July 31.

"Masks are mandatory," she said, for those preferring to graduate in-person.

State