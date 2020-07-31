Kingman Academy of Learning High School graduates Saturday, Aug. 1

KINGMAN – After a long delay, Kingman Academy of Learning High School will finally have their graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Hope City Church, 1850 Gates Ave.

Academy graduates will be given a rare option of in-person graduation in the middle of the pandemic.





“It’s a hybrid drive-in/in-person graduation ceremony,” KAOL Principal Jennifer Perea told the Miner on Friday, July 31.

“Masks are mandatory,” she said, for those preferring to graduate in-person.