OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 31
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman woman reportedly admits to shooting fiance

Stephanie Ruth Brown

Stephanie Ruth Brown

Originally Published: July 31, 2020 12:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Stephanie Ruth Brown, 36, of Kingman, reportedly admitted to shooting her fiancé, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, on Thursday, July 30, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1 p.m., MCSO dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a female subject shooting a male subject in the groin. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a female subject running from the residence and made contact with her.

“The female admitted to shooting the male subject and was taken into custody," MCSO wrote. “The 54-year-old male was located inside the residence and found to have multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso.”

He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. The wounds appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation revealed that Brown alleged she had viewed videos showing her fiancé involved in a crime. Brown then reportedly confronted her fiancé, shooting him twice in the lower extremities.

Deputies arrived and served a search warrant on the residence to investigate the shooting and recover alleged evidence.

“After the scene was processed and the videos had been reviewed, there was no crime to have been identified as Brown had reported,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by domestic violence, a Class 2 felony. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman man charged with murder, victim identified
2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
Mohave Valley man arrested for voyeurism
Kingman man arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree murder
Mohave 911 | Nov. 24, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State