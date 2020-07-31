Mohave County reports 49 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – A resident of the Lake Havasu City medical service area died from complications of COVID-19 and another 49 residents of Mohave County have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Thursday, July 30.

The death raised the toll in the county to 139 with 2,931 confirmed cases.

Sixteen of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area. Five of those are in highly vulnerable age groups, with four cases in the 80-89 age bracket and one patient over the age of 90. There were also five new cases in the 60-69 age range, three in the 50-59 age range and one each in the 20-29 and 40-49 age brackets.

There were also 25 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and seven in Lake Havasu City.

Bullhead leads the county with 1,359 confirmed cases and 59 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has experienced 936 cases and 29 deaths.

Kingman has had a comparably small number of cases with 577, but a disproportionate share of the county’s deaths with 51. There have also been 59 confirmed cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

July has proven to be the deadliest month for Mohave County, with an increase in cases and deaths attributed to both increased testing and the general spread of the virus through the communities. More than half of the confirmed cases (1,788) and nearly half of the deaths (58) have been reported since July 1. In the seven-day period ending Friday, July 30 the county reported 357 new cases and 17 deaths.

According to county health officials, 962 county residents had recovered from the virus as of Monday, July 27. The average age of death of COVID-19 victims in the county is 77.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 48.4 years. About 56% of the patients have been female.

Due to different manners of reporting and compiling data, state and county statistics vary, with Mohave County showing 13 more cases but 10 fewer deaths than the state was reporting on Thursday, July 30.

The positivity rate for tests conducted on county residents remains very high. According to daily test data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services covering Thursday, July 30, there were 53 new cases of the virus from 131 tests for a positivity rate of 40%.

AZDHS reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 39% (77/200) on Thursday, July 23; 24% (79/327) on Friday, July 24; 10% (17/167) on Saturday, July 25; 12% (27/224) on Sunday, July 26; 17% (66/398) on Monday, July 27; 29% (37/128) on Tuesday, July 28; and 17% (37/222) on Wednesday, July 29.

According to AZDHS, 17,162 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic. Of the 13,705 tests conducted for the actual virus, 12.1% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 3,457 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 4.9% have been positive.

Statewide on Friday, July 31, AZDHS was reporting 68 more deaths, and 3,212 new cases from 22,068 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 174,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 3,694 have died. More than 20,000 state residents have been infected and more than 700 have died in the past nine days.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 4.5 million confirmed cases and 152,429 deaths on Friday, July 31. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Masks are now mandatory when entering businesses in Bullhead City until at least Aug. 1, and in Lake Havasu City and Kingman until Sept. 1.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.