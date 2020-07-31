OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 31
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman

One lane on westbound Interstate 40 has reopened following a complete westbound closure resulting from a semi rollover that occurred Friday, July 31. (Photo courtesy from Michael Watkins)

Originally Published: July 31, 2020 10:24 a.m.

KINGMAN – Westbound Interstate 40 is closed at Shinarump Drive in Kingman following a crash that occurred the morning of Friday, July 31.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tractor trailer rolled over and was blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. Only minor injuries were reported.

One lane has been reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety

