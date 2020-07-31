Semi rollover closed westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 10:24 a.m.
KINGMAN – Westbound Interstate 40 is closed at Shinarump Drive in Kingman following a crash that occurred the morning of Friday, July 31.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a tractor trailer rolled over and was blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. Only minor injuries were reported.
One lane has been reopened by 9:30 a.m.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
