Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 01
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 9:56 a.m.

KINGMAN – Another 20 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths have been recorded in Mohave County, bringing the county’s case count to nearly 400 with 44 deaths.

The deaths were announced Sunday, May 31 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. One involved a patient from the Kingman service area in the 69-69 age range, while the other was an adult age 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area.

The county reported nine new cases on Sunday, including five in Bullhead City, and two each in Lake Havasu City and Kingman. Eleven new cases were reported the evening of Saturday, May 30 – seven in Bullhead City, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Kingman.

There have now been 221 confirmed cases and 30 deaths in the sprawling Kingman service. Elsewhere in the county, there have been 74 cases and eight deaths in Lake Havasu City, 84 cases and four deaths in Bullhead City, and nine cases in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,803 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. According to county health officials, 98 patients in the county have recovered.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 20,123 cases and 917 deaths as of 9 a.m. Monday, June 1. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.8 million cases and more than 104,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans wear a face mask while out in public, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wash their hands frequently.

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

