OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 01
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona reports 681 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more known deaths

Originally Published: June 1, 2020 9:13 a.m.

PHOENIX - For the third consecutive day, Arizona health officials are reporting a large number of additional COVID-19 cases that has pushed the state’s total to nearly 20,000.

The state Department of Health Services reported 681 additional cases with three additional known deaths as of Sunday, increasing the total number of cases statewide to 19,936 and the total number of deaths to 906.

The department had reported 702 additional coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths Friday with 790 cases with 18 more deaths reported Saturday.

The increases are being reported in the wake of increased testing and of Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of some lockdown orders that closed many businesses and other establishments.

Ducey has said Arizona’s health care system can care for any virus patients and has enough hospital beds and ventilators available.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 cases rise to 30 in Mohave County
Navajo Nation has 48 new cases of coronavirus, 1 more death
News groups sue Arizona to get nursing home virus data
Lake Havasu City has 14 of Mohave County’s 22 virus cases
Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State