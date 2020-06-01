OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 01
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman to join in nationwide protests

A protest is planned for Locomotive Park in Kingman on Tuesday, June 2, and again on Friday through Saturday, June 5-7, to demonstrate against the death of blacks at the hands of police officers in the United States. (Miner file photo)

A protest is planned for Locomotive Park in Kingman on Tuesday, June 2, and again on Friday through Saturday, June 5-7, to demonstrate against the death of blacks at the hands of police officers in the United States. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 2:24 p.m.

KINGMAN - Shai Weaver and Naysha Rayn Powell of Kingman have organized a demonstration at Locomotive Park to protest the death of blacks at the hands of police officers in the United States.

The protest, one of hundreds across the nation after a handcuffed Minneapolis man died in police custody a week ago, is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and again on Friday through Sunday, June 5-7.

Tuesday’s demonstration will start at 7 a.m. and wrap up at 7 p.m. at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.

“I decided to start the protest because African Americans are at a state of emergency right now in America and those that support us need to understand just how serious that is,” said Powell. “I am also tired of seeing yet another African American die at the hands of those that are sworn to protect us. Being that I am a minority, raising a black son, and have black brothers, this all feels so personal to me.”

“We are tired of seeing people being killed unjustly,” Weaver added.

“Living in Kingman, I have also noticed the racism that runs deep throughout this town. I feel it on both sides of me because I also am half Hualapai,” Powell said. “So I figured I’ve had enough and started the [Facebook] page. Shai then reached out to me to help organize (the protest) and the love that we have been receiving has been overwhelming.”

Both Powell and Weaver emphasized that the protest is designed to be peaceful. They’ve touched base with Kingman Police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and said the Sheriff told them that as long as the protest remains peaceful, he stands with them.

The hosts say they are aware of the limitations resulting from conducting the protest in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. They recommend bringing face masks, hats and sunblock, and social distancing. Participants are free to come and go when they please. The organizers will provide masks to those who need them.

“Kingman has this racism stigma,” Powell said. “But there are a lot of people living here who are not like that.”

“This is not an ‘I hate police’ event,” Weaver said, adding one apple doesn’t spoil the batch.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night
Phoenix march to protest George Floyd death ends with clash
Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh
Colin Kaepernick’s fight against ‘racism’
Column | Media Reports on Antifa … Finally
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State