Kingman to join in nationwide protests
KINGMAN - Shai Weaver and Naysha Rayn Powell of Kingman have organized a demonstration at Locomotive Park to protest the death of blacks at the hands of police officers in the United States.
The protest, one of hundreds across the nation after a handcuffed Minneapolis man died in police custody a week ago, is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 and again on Friday through Sunday, June 5-7.
Tuesday’s demonstration will start at 7 a.m. and wrap up at 7 p.m. at Locomotive Park, 310 W. Beale St.
“I decided to start the protest because African Americans are at a state of emergency right now in America and those that support us need to understand just how serious that is,” said Powell. “I am also tired of seeing yet another African American die at the hands of those that are sworn to protect us. Being that I am a minority, raising a black son, and have black brothers, this all feels so personal to me.”
“We are tired of seeing people being killed unjustly,” Weaver added.
“Living in Kingman, I have also noticed the racism that runs deep throughout this town. I feel it on both sides of me because I also am half Hualapai,” Powell said. “So I figured I’ve had enough and started the [Facebook] page. Shai then reached out to me to help organize (the protest) and the love that we have been receiving has been overwhelming.”
Both Powell and Weaver emphasized that the protest is designed to be peaceful. They’ve touched base with Kingman Police and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and said the Sheriff told them that as long as the protest remains peaceful, he stands with them.
The hosts say they are aware of the limitations resulting from conducting the protest in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. They recommend bringing face masks, hats and sunblock, and social distancing. Participants are free to come and go when they please. The organizers will provide masks to those who need them.
“Kingman has this racism stigma,” Powell said. “But there are a lot of people living here who are not like that.”
“This is not an ‘I hate police’ event,” Weaver said, adding one apple doesn’t spoil the batch.
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman is having a heat wave
- 17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27
- Another 19 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID=19 case count reaches 299
- Mohave County logs 58 COVID-19 cases in 4 days
- Arizona governor: World’s oldest rodeo can take place as scheduled in Prescott
- On the Front Lines: Mohave County nursing homes battle COVID-19
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Obituary
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: