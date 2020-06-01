Mohave County Sheriff’s office seeks man reportedly involved in aggravated assault
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a male subject who allegedly punched a protective barrier at a gas station in Golden Valley which then hit the cashier, throwing her to the floor.
MCSO wrote on its Facebook page that the incident occurred Sunday, May 31 in the 5000 block of Highway 68. The male subject reportedly approached the front line at the register and was heard cursing at waiting customers. MCSO said the cashier told the man that he would have to wait his turn in line.
The subject then allegedly punched the protective barrier which then hit the cashier in the face, throwing her to the floor. The cashier sustained a laceration to her right eye and a black eye, and had her glasses damaged.
MCSO wrote that the male subject took the item he had without paying, ran to his truck and left the scene. The 2010-13 truck was a dark gray Dodge four-door with stock five-star chrome rims. The subject reportedly fled north on Adobe Road.
The male suspect is described as white or Hispanic, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 250 and 260 pounds with a mustache. He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a white t-shirt and a hat.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who knows the identity of the subject, is encouraged to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
Information provided by MCSO
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman is having a heat wave
- 17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27
- Another 19 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County
- Mohave County COVID=19 case count reaches 299
- Mohave County logs 58 COVID-19 cases in 4 days
- Arizona governor: World’s oldest rodeo can take place as scheduled in Prescott
- On the Front Lines: Mohave County nursing homes battle COVID-19
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Obituary
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: