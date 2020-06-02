An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400

KINGMAN – An adult age 30-39 is the youngest victim yet from the coronavirus in Mohave County.

The death of the patient from the sprawling Kingman service area was announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Monday, June 1.

It raises the toll from the virus to 45 in the county, and 32 in the City of Kingman.

The county also announced six new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including five in the Bullhead City Service area, which has been experiencing an outbreak in a nursing home. One of those patients, an adult in the 80-89 age range, is hospitalized. The sixth case is an adult age 19-29 from the Kingman area who is in isolation and recovering at home.

There have now been 403 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including 224 in the Kingman service area, 76 in the Lake Havasu City area, 94 in the Bullhead City Service area, and nine in the Arizona strip. There have been seven deaths in Lake Havasu City and five in Bullhead City.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,803 county residents have been tested for the virus. According to county health officials, 119 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Statewide, Arizona’s case count cleared the 20,000 mark with 187 new cases reported on Monday. AZDHS was reporting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 that 917 Arizonans had died from complications of COVID-19.

The department had reported 702 additional coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths on Friday, May 29 with 790 cases with 18 more deaths reported Saturday, May 30.

The increases are being reported in the wake of increased testing and of Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of some lockdown orders that closed many businesses and other establishments.

Ducey has said Arizona’s health care system can care for any virus patients and has enough hospital beds and ventilators available.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.8 million cases and 104,992 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans wear a face mask while out in public, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and wash their hands frequently.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)