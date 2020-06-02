OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 03
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona hits record of 1,000-plus COVID-19 hospitalizations

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to reopen Arizona economy may be partly responsible for a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to reopen Arizona economy may be partly responsible for a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 4:54 p.m.

PHOENIX - The number of patients hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Arizona has reached an all-time high, according to state figures.

The state Department of Health Services says hospitals reported a total of 1,009 hospitalizations on Monday. It's the first time the daily number has reached 1,000. The agency has been disclosing hospitalization data since April 9.

Health officials reported Tuesday an additional 1,127 COVID-19 cases as well as 24 deaths. Including those findings, the total number of cases in Arizona now stands at 21,250 and the number of deaths at 941.

The increases are being reported in the wake of more testing and of Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of some lockdown orders that closed many businesses and other establishments.

Ducey has said Arizona’s health care system can care for any coronavirus patients and has enough hospital beds and ventilators available. Some of the known deaths have been reported only after health officials examined death certificates.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports 681 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more known deaths
Leader of Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic quits
An adult age 30-39 dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County case count clears 400
Arizona getting 100 ventilators from feds, more needed
Arizona has 1 day with no reported virus deaths
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State