Arizona hits record of 1,000-plus COVID-19 hospitalizations
PHOENIX - The number of patients hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Arizona has reached an all-time high, according to state figures.
The state Department of Health Services says hospitals reported a total of 1,009 hospitalizations on Monday. It's the first time the daily number has reached 1,000. The agency has been disclosing hospitalization data since April 9.
Health officials reported Tuesday an additional 1,127 COVID-19 cases as well as 24 deaths. Including those findings, the total number of cases in Arizona now stands at 21,250 and the number of deaths at 941.
The increases are being reported in the wake of more testing and of Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of some lockdown orders that closed many businesses and other establishments.
Ducey has said Arizona’s health care system can care for any coronavirus patients and has enough hospital beds and ventilators available. Some of the known deaths have been reported only after health officials examined death certificates.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
