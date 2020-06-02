Big game tag deadline approaches
The deadline to apply for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, fall bison, bighorn sheep and sandhill crane is coming soon. The application period for these tags closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Sportsmen must apply online and must have a valid hunting license.
To find the hunt numbers used to apply for these species, utilize the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet found at department offices, license dealers and online.
You might want to invest $5 for Point Guard. If you are drawn for a tag but can’t use it, Point Guard allows you to turn the tag back in without losing accumulated bonus points.
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- National Guard called to Kingman
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman is having a heat wave
- Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19
- 17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27
- Another 19 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County
- Local law enforcement weighs in on Gov. Doug Ducey’s curfew
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Obituary
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: