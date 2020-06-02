OFFERS
Big game tag deadline approaches

The deadline to apply for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, fall bison, bighorn sheep and sandhill crane is coming soon. (Courtesy photo by David and Peggy Ballard)



mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 5:03 p.m.

The deadline to apply for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, fall bison, bighorn sheep and sandhill crane is coming soon. The application period for these tags closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9. Sportsmen must apply online and must have a valid hunting license.

To find the hunt numbers used to apply for these species, utilize the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet found at department offices, license dealers and online.

You might want to invest $5 for Point Guard. If you are drawn for a tag but can’t use it, Point Guard allows you to turn the tag back in without losing accumulated bonus points.

